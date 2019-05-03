Lincoln Man Accidentally Shoots Himself in Genitals

Lincoln police say officers were called to Bryan West hospital Wednesday evening on a report of a gunshot injury.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz says when officers first responded just before 9 p.m., they found 32-year-old Peter Jacobsson had suffered a gunshot wound to his genitals.

Jacobsson told police he was walking in the 3300 Block of Portia earlier in the evening when Jacobsson dropped his loaded 9mm handgun on the sidewalk. Bonkiewicz said the handgun then discharged, hitting Jacobsson.

Jacobsson was cited with discharged a gun within city limits and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony.