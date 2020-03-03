Man Accused of Assaulting His Girlfriend Outside of Home On Monday
Leonardo Solorzano (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 3)–A Lincoln man is behind bars after multiple people say that they saw him assaulting his girlfriend on Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, police told KFOR News that witnesses saw 19 year-old Leonardo Solorzano choking his girlfriend with a belt and hitting her in the head in front of a home at 24th and D Street. When Police arrived, Solorzano threatened Police and told them to shoot him.
After a taser was used unsuccessfully, Solorzano ran, but Police were able to track him down and take him into custody.
Police say that the victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.