Man Accused of Assaulting His Pregnant Girlfriend, Then Struggled With Officers

Lincoln Police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his 24-year-old pregnant girlfriend in their car Monday night near 54th and “M.”

Investigators say someone saw the driver, Chevis Grier, hitting his girlfriend. According to the police report, the victim said she was forced into the car, where Grier drove around for 25 minutes and refused to let her out of the car.

Police say Grier tried to confront the witness, but that person was able to escape. Officers showed up and Grier started to walk away, when he was told he was being detained.

A struggle with officers ensued, where Grier tried to pull away. Officers then handcuffed Grier, who continued to struggle with them, tried to kick an officer and refused to sit in the back of the cruiser.

Grier was arrested for 3rd-degree assault of a pregnant woman, 3rd-degree domestic assault, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.