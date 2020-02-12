Man Accused of Assaulting Police, Corrections Officer
Jamel Hudson (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)–A 23-year-old man was arrested after he assaulted a Lincoln police officer and a corrections officer late Tuesday night.
Investigators said just before midnight, officers were called to an apartment complex in the area of 16th and “D” Streets, after a resident said there was a group of people smoking and drinking in the hallway, and when he confronted them, one of the men pulled out a metal pipe and refused to leave.
Officers arrived and contacted 23-year-old Jamel Hudson, who was arrested for disturbing the peace. After being put into handcuffs, Hudson began struggling, kicking at officers and spitting on them, police said. Hudson kicked one of the officers in the chest, according to LPD.
He was eventually taken to jail, where he struck a corrections officer in the face with his head during the book-in process.
Hudson was cited and lodged for two counts of third-degree assault on an officer and disturbing the peace