Man Accused of Assaulting Two People, Including Pregnant Woman
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–An 18-year-old Lincoln man is accused of assaulting two people, one of whom is pregnant, on Wednesday night near 48th and Adams.
Lincoln Police say Josiah Meredith was laying on the ground and unresponsive. He later told police he had been drinking and took drugs. But according to witnesses, Meredith was running around when he ran into a pole, then out into traffic before he hit a 22-year-old woman leaving a nearby business.
Police add the victim’s 38-year-old co-worker came to help and was also assaulted by Meredith. Both victims told officers he punched them in the head and pulled their hair.
Meredith was cited and lodged for third-degree assault on a pregnant woman, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, and disturbing the peace.