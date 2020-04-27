Man Accused of Biting Officer’s Arm During Disturbance Call Sunday Night
Lonzo Ewings, Jr. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–A disturbance near 16th and “D” Sunday night leads to a 25-year-old man being arrested for several charges, including 3rd degree assault on an officer after biting him.
Lincoln Police say Lonzo Ewings, Jr. apparently had been calling a 61-year-old woman names and was stalking her. Investigators say Ewings allegedly lunged at the woman and she pushed him away with her hand. When officers showed up, Ewings was yelling and tried to walk away while ignoring commands to stop. As one officer tried to arrest him, Ewings pulled away and landed on the floor.
As the officer was putting Ewings’ hands behind his back, he started the roll and the officer let go of him to avoid falling down some stairs. Ewings fell down the stairs and continued struggling with officers. Ewings saw one officer’s arm next to his mouth and bit him in the inner bicep, causing pain and bruising, while also suffering abrasions to his arms, hands, legs and head.
Officers also located marijuana and paraphernalia on Ewings as well. Ewings was arrested for 3rd Degree Assault on a Police Officer, Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, and Failure to Comply with Order of Police.