Man Accused of Peeking Into Window of Havelock Home Late Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 11)–A man who has been caught for peeking into windows in the Havelock area is back in trouble again.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Thursday morning said officers were called just before midnight Wednesday night to a home near 62nd and Ballard about a prowler, where a neighbor saw 64-year-old Joseph Reyna peeking into the window of a home. Reyna took off after seeing officers and was eventually caught in an alleyway.

A 45-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were in the bedroom at the time Reyna was peeking in. Reyna was arrested for unlawful intrusion and criminal mischief.

It’s the 11th time Reyna has been caught for the same crime in the past two years.