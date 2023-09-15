Man Accused of Sex Crimes While Posing As Student Faces More Charges

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 15)–The 26-year-old Lincoln man accused of posing as a high school student last school year is now facing more charges.

A Lancaster County judge on Thursday has now doubled Zachary Scheich’s bond up to $500,000 and must post $50,000 bail to get out before his trial. This comes with now Scheich facing 15 total charges with 13 victims.

The charges are one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child, five counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of attempted first-degree sexual assault, along with one count of sex trafficking of a minor, six counts of child enticement with electronic communication and one count of child pornography. If convicted, Scheich could face up to life in prison.

His next court appearance is September 28.