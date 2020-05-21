Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Children, Hitting Another
Solomon Tut (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 21)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man is suspected of sexually assaulting two 6-year-old girls, while hitting a 9-year-old boy, after he walked up to them playing on a swing set Tuesday night in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood.
It happened in the 1600 block of Knox Street, according to Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz. According to investigators, Solomon Tut allegedly hit the first girl, knocked her down and then punched her in her vagina. He did the same thing to the other girl. The 9-year-old boy confronted Tut about what he did and was punched in the stomach.
Bonkiewicz says Tut apparently tried to expose himself to the three children.
“We learned that Mr. Tut has tried to show photos of his genitalia to juveniles on prior occasions,” Officer Bonkiewicz said Thursday morning.
Police say the victims knew Tut as someone who lives in the area, and officers contacted Tut, who advised that he “accidentally” punched the victims. Officers cited and lodged Tut for two counts of Sexual Assault on a Child and 3rd Degree Assault.