Man Accused of Spray-Painting Haymarket Businesses, Assaulting Officers

Michael Daniels (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 21)–Lincoln Police captured a man believed to have spray-painted the doors, windows and walls to some businesses in the Haymarket late Thursday night, before assaulting two officers.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says a caller reported that a man, later identified as 28-year-old Michael Daniels, was using orange spray paint on the buildings.

“A check of the area located 11 businesses damaged by graffiti. No specific lettering or designs were observed in the paint,” Vollmer told reporters on Friday.

Officers tried to contact Daniels near 8th and “R” Street, but he took off running before he was stopped at 9th and “Q” Street. Sgt. Vollmer says Daniels spit in the face of two officers, as he was being taken into custody while the officers were trying to put a spit sock over his head.

Daniels was arrested for assault with bodily fluid on an officer, but cited for 11 counts of criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.