Man Accused of Stealing Bikes, Making Threat Toward Witness
Vincent Scotch (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 7)–A man believed to be involved in some bicycle thefts, one that included threats made toward a witness, is now in jail, after Lincoln Police arrested him late Tuesday morning in the 5100 block of “N” Street.
Officer Erin Spilker said Wednesday that 44-year-old Vincent Scotch was arrested for a felony theft warrant, theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The threats were connected to an incident August 13 near 70th and Pioneers, where Scotch allegedly cut the chain to a bike and was riding off with it, when a 38-year-old man saw this unfold and told him to drop the bike. Investigators say Scotch threw the bike down and pulled out a pocketknife and threatened the witness, before getting into a vehicle and took off.
The victim was able to identify Scotch from a photo lineup as the person responsible for threatening him with the knife. Prior to this incident, a 16 year old told police his bicycle had been stolen from the Dairy Queen at 2633 Whitehead Drive despite being chained to a tree near the building. Security Video was gathered in this case that showed a male and female stealing the bike and lifting it into a truck. The male from that video was identified by police as Scotch. The female was identified as Brooke Hughes, 30 year old, who was cited for the theft.
Officers also learned that Scotch had a felony warrant for a theft of a bicycle on June 23rd. In that case the 27 year old victim reported that his bike valued at $5000 had been removed from the bike rack on top of his 2016 green Subaru Outback while parked on the street in the 100 block of N 9th Street. The victim was from out of state and staying at a hotel in the area.
The bike had been secured to the vehicle but the lock had been cut.