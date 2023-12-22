LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 22)–Lincoln Police arrested a man on Wednesday for meth possession, along with having hundreds of pieces of mail belonging to other people from communities across Lancaster County.

On Friday, LSO Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said 461 pieces of mail were found inside the vehicle of 32-year-old James Mologianes. The mail belongs to 249 different people in Bennet, Cheney, Denton, Martel, Raymond, Roca, Walton and Waverly. There were $3,000 in checks from the area included with the mail.

Houchin said if you think you could be a victim of this theft, contact the postal inspector at 877-876-2455. Houchin also suggests you sign up for informed delivery with the post office or use a secure mailbox when sending or receiving checks.