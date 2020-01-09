Man Accused Of Trespassing At Lincoln Woman’s Home
Derrick Kunkel (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 9)–A 20-year-old woman had to force a man that was stalking her out of a house on Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of South 31st Street.
Police say the woman had casually met the man a week ago and four days ago, she showed up to her home.
After he was forced out of her house a second time, police found him walking near 32nd and “A”, where he ran from officers when he wouldn’t give his name. He was taken down and put in jail.
The 36-year-old man, now identified as Derrick Kunkel, faces charges of 2nd-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.