Man Accused of Trespassing, Disturbing The Peace at a Havelock Area Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 10)–Lincoln Police handled a trespassing call Thursday night in the Havelock area, after someone called in about an unknown man looking through her office and bedroom window.

Police say the 54-year-old woman was notified about the man outside through her security system at a home near 66th and Logan. Officers showed up and found 64-year-old Joseph Reyna, who was positively identified through security video.

Reyna was arrested and put in jail for trespassing and disturbing the peace.