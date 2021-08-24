Man Accused of Using Employer’s Credit Card For Personal Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 24)–Lincoln Police arrested a man suspected of using a company credit card belonging to his employer without authorization.
Investigators say 31-year-old Jordan Tucker allegedly got a hold of the card that was assigned to another employee at Industrial Services, Inc., a waste hauler located at 6201 North 70th Street. Officer Erin Spilker tells KFOR News Tucker allegedly made 14 purchases worth over $17,000 between June 5 and July 9 at the Triple A Ultimate Pawn Shops around Lincoln.
Tucker turned himself into Lincoln Police on Monday morning and was arrested for felony theft by deception.