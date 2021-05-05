Man Accused of Vandalizing Police Cars Now Faces Other Charges In 11 Other Cases
Ibsa Mohamed (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN –(KFOR May 5)–An update to a story we brought you Tuesday, where three Lincoln Police cars were vandalized Tuesday morning just outside of the Hall of Justice in downtown Lincoln.
The man believed to be responsible for damaging those LPD cruisers has now been linked to 11 other incidents of criminal mischief along “D” Street between 10th and 14th Streets the same morning. Further investigation linked 19-year-old Ibsa Mohamed to those vandalism cases. Mohamed was arrested Tuesday morning after vandalizing the police cars with a piece of metal.
According to preliminary estimates, Mohamed caused just over $6,000 worth of damage, including approximately $200 worth of damage to LPD vehicles. Officers cited and lodged Mohamed for 10 counts of Criminal Mischief ($0-$500), 2 counts of Criminal Mischief ($500-$1,500), and 1 count of Criminal Mischief ($1,500-$5,000).
Police say the probable cause affidavit shows that it was likely Mohamed was under the influence of drugs at the time these vandalism cases were happening.