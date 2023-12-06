Man Armed with Sword Arrested for Terroristic Threats

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 6)–A 47-year-old man is accused of terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, where he was armed with a 26-inch sword during a disturbance early Tuesday evening in north Lincoln.

Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says investigators eventually tracked down Jamie Akin in the parking lot of a church at 30th and Holdrege, where he refused commands to drop the sword and was hit by a less-lethal shotgun that fired a beanbag. He was also tased.

After being checked out at the hospital, Akin was put in jail. Initially, two people reported they came home to find Akin standing in their driveway with the sword and hitting it against their fence. Vollmer says the two people reported that Akin made gestures toward them that put them in fear and leading to a call to police.