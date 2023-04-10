Man Arrested After Meth Was Found on Him Following Struggle

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 10)–A 50-year-old man is in jail, after a taser was used on him while struggling with Lincoln Police during a traffic stop Sunday evening along 17th Street between “F” and “G” Streets.

LPD public information manager Erika Thomas says officers saw a traffic infraction involving a vehicle Larry Lynch was a passenger in, and later suspected some drug activity. Thomas says Lynch apparently threw an open bottle of pop at an one of the officers. Following a short chase, police caught up with Lynch down the street, when he apparently was reaching near his waistband for something, so a taser was deployed.

Thomas says officers also found more than six grams of meth on Lynch. After being checked out at a hospital, Lynch was taken to jail.