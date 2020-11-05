Man Arrested After Police Found Concealed Weapon While Looking Into Vehicles In SW Lincoln
Courtesy of Lincoln Police.
A 33-year-old Lincoln man is accused of having iron knuckles, after he was seen walking in the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street on Tuesday evening.
Lincoln Police say a witness saw a man, later identified as Joshua Gier, looking into vehicles, with the thought of him possibly try to break into them. Police showed up and found Gier with a bandana wrapped around his hand covering up something bulging. Officers found then found the iron knuckles.
Gier was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibitive person and carrying a concealed weapon.