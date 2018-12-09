Man Arrested After Stealing Car, Leading Police on I-80 Chase

A man is in jail today after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase down Interstate 80 Saturday evening. According to Lincoln Police, 25-year-old Rakar Omer stole the vehicle that was left running near 42nd and Huntington. The victim told police he left his car running while looking for his missing dog in the area.

When the victim returned to get into his vehicle, he noticed it was gone. However, the man left his cell phone inside of the car, which helped police locate the vehicle. LPD says the man used his girlfriends cell phone to track the GPS of his phone located inside of the stolen vehicle. Initially, the phone and car were tracked to the 8200 block of West O Street. Prior to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputies arrival, the vehicle was then tracked traveling on Interstate 80, heading east.

LSO caught up to the vehicle when Omer sped up and refused to pull over. The Nebraska State Patrol eventually disabled the vehicle with stop sticks near Gretna. Omer was taken into custody and lodged for felony theft by receiving stolen property.