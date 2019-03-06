Man Arrested After Threatening Woman, Police

Police dealt with a man Tuesday that threatened to shoot a woman and police officers during a situation at a southwest Lincoln home.

Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News Wednesday morning that officers were called to the 1400 block of West Plum Street during the noon hour, where the woman safely got out of the house.

However, negotiations started with 58-year-old Dallas Noah over the phone. Eventually, the negotiations ended with Noah coming out and being arrested for terroristic threats.

Captain Dilsaver says the weapon Noah apparently had was a very real looking BB gun.

