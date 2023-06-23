Man Arrested After Trying to Assault Dr. John’s Employee

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 23)–Lincoln Police late Thursday afternoon arrested a 59-year-old man for attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, after he allegedly threatened a 53-year-old employee inside the Dr. John’s off of 48th and Vine.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says the employee was holding Daryl Stokebrand down to the ground, until police showed up. Initially, Stokebrand pulled out a screwdriver, threatened the victim and tried to strike the 53-year-old employee, after he was told to leave the shop.

Stokebrand was arrested for attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.