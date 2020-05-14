Man Arrested Following Disturbance On Parked Bus In North Lincoln
The knife found in the waistband of Rolin Hightree, who was arrested Wednesday, May 13, 2020, following a disturbance inside a city bus outside of Walmart near 27th and Superior. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 14)–Lincoln Police say a man was found sleeping in a store bathroom Wednesday afternoon and started to make threats toward store officials when they woke him up.
Officers were called to the Walmart near 27th and Superior about 47-year-old Rolin Hightree, who was found sitting in a city bus outside the store. Hightree had left his backpack in the restroom and officers asked him about what happened. Police say investigators saw Hightree reach for his waistband and noticed what looked like a knife blade. Hightree wouldn’t show officers his hands, when they order him to do so. That led them to force his hands away from his waistband and pulled out a five-inch fix bladed knife that was concealed.
Hightree continued to resist and grabbed a pole inside the bus as she was being hauled out. Eventually, he was taken into custody and arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, failure to comply and resisting arrest.