Man Arrested Following Scuffle During Armed Robbery
Grady Mabry, Jr. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 1)–A 57-year-old man is in jail, after he cut another man with a knife and tried to rob him near 11th and “G” late Wednesday night.
Lincoln Police Sgt. Tyler Cooper told KFOR News officers were waved down by someone a few blocks away about a stabbing. Officers showed up and found that Grady Mabry, Junior and the victim had been fighting, with Mabry demanding money.
Officers confiscated a knife and drug paraphernalia from Mabry, which pretested positive for meth. The victim suffered a minor cut.
Mabry was arrested for second-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a controlled substance.