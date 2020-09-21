Man Arrested For Allegedly Pointing A Gun To Another Man’s Head
Graham Newton (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 21)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested following a disturbance early Saturday morning near 11th and “B”, after he allegedly held a gun to a 20-year-old man’s head.
Police Officer Erin Spilker says the call came in about a man pointing a gun at people, claiming he came to the home about money he lost. While looking for the money, Spilker says Newton got upset, pulled out a 9mm handgun and pointed at the head of the 20-year-old.
Spilker says Newton allegedly racked the gun, ejecting a live round and threatened to shoot the victim. Officers showed up and Newton was taken into custody, but when police walked by his car, they saw some oxycodone pills in his car.
Newton was arrested for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a controlled substance.