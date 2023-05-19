Man Arrested For Damaging ATM, Assaulting LPD Officer

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 19)–Lincoln Police arrested a 37-year-old man, after he allegedly damaged an ATM near 17th and “P” and later assaulted an officer.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says someone saw Jeremy Pickinpaugh take a hammer out from his jacket and hit the ATM before he walked away. Pickinpaugh was contacted by officers a short time later but he refused to comply with officers. A taser was deployed, but not successful.

Pickinpaugh was arrested after a short foot chase, but managed to swing an elbow and hit an officer in the face. He was arrested for 3rd degree assault on an officer and criminal mischief.

Damage estimates to the ATM are around $5,000.