Man Arrested For DUI After Being Stopped for Driving Without a Tire

The front passenger side of a Ford Mustang without a tire, after deputies made a traffic stop on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 east of 84th and Highway 6. (Courtesy of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office).

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 23)–A 22-year-old Omaha man was arrested Wednesday afternoon between Lincoln and Waverly, after he was seen driving without a front passenger tire near 84th and Highway 6.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin on Friday said a deputy pulled over a Ford Mustang, driven by Hunter Tucker, then smelled alcohol. As deputies were trying to arrest Tucker, he ran off into a field before returning to his car, where a struggle happened and he was eventually arrested.

Houchin said Tucker was taken to the Lancaster County Jail, where his blood alcohol content tested at .222%. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. It’s unclear where Tucker lost the tire before the traffic stop.