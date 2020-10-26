Man Arrested For Firing Gun Outside Apartment and Liquor Store
Traves Nevels (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–Lincoln Police arrested a man they believe was firing a gun outside his apartment and a nearby liquor store.
It was around 9pm Saturday that officers were called to the area of 20th and “Q” Street, after people reported hearing gunshots. Witnesses claimed someone was firing a gun into the air outside of Mum’s Liquor at 20th and “O”, while others claimed they heard gunshots from an apartment back around 20th and “Q”. Investigators went to the apartment and talked to 27-year-old Traves Nevels and three other men.
A few hours later, officers returned with a search warrant, where a 9mm handgun under the dresser in a bedroom, 9mm bullets in the gun matched the shell casings in the street outside Mum’s Liquor Store and matched the shell casings under the balcony. Investigators say they reviewed surveillance video from the liquor store that showed Nevels inside the store with a gun on his hip. According to police, witnesses also identified him as the one firing the gun outside the liquor store.
Nevels was arrested for discharging a firearm in the city and unlawful possession of a firearm in the city.