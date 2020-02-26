Man Arrested For Firing Gun Toward Man Outside North Lincoln Apartment Building
Jimmy Nguyen (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–An incident involving two men, where a gun was fired, last Sunday results in an arrest on Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln Police say officers were called Sunday afternoon to an apartment building near 48th and St. Paul, about a man that was shot at by another man. According to the victim, he was pulling into the parking lot, when he saw 26-year-old Jimmy Nguyen sitting in his vehicle. When the victim got out, Nguyen then walked up to him with a handgun. Another man with Nguyen also had a gun. The victim said Nguyen fired the gun toward his legs, but missed him and he started running away.
Nguyen apparently jumped onto the victim’s car and punched the windshield, trying to get the victim to get out and fight. The victim managed to get away and witnesses reports correlate with his story. Nguyen was arrested Tuesday for terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was a convicted felon.