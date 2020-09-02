Man Arrested For Stabbing Two Men South of Downtown Lincoln
Exabian Vaughn (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 2)–A man involved in two stabbings late Monday night has turned himself in to Lincoln Police.
It was just before 10pm Tuesday that officers saw 27-year-old Exabian Vaughan walked into LPD’s substation at the “F” Street Rec Center, turning himself in for stabbing two people near 9th and South and 11th and “F” streets. Police say Vaughan was arrested for robbery, second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit felony.
Officer Erin Spilker says the first victim, a 27-year-old man, walked into the Casey’s at 9th and South Streets with an unknown injury. Shortly thereafter, arriving officers determined that the man had been stabbed.
The victim told officers he had gotten a ride from a man while walking and while they were near the gas station, they saw another man, identified as Vaughan, and offered him a ride as well. Officers said shortly after there was a fight and the 27-year old was stabbed in the head.
The second victim, a 51-year old man, flagged down officers outside the LPD substation near 13th and F Streets.
He told officers that he had given a ride to a man and stopped at Casey’s. After agreeing to give another man, identified as Vaughan, a ride there was an argument that turned physical.
Officers said Vaughan then stabbed the 51-year old driver in the arm and hit him in the face.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.