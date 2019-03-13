Man Arrested for Stealing from Haymarket Bar

Multiple bottles of liquor and money were recovered after a Haymarket business reported the items stolen.

Around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, a manager at Buzzard Billy’s, located near 8th and Q streets, reported that someone had broke into the business and stole 45 dollars worth of liquor and 20 dollars out of a donation box.

After watching video surveillance, officers identified the suspect as 28-year-old Andrew McClain.

Information officer Angela Sands says officers located McClain shortly after near 8th and P with the money and a tablet that they think was stolen from a different business. That investigation is ongoing.

