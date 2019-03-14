Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats After Argument Over Housework

An argument over housework landed a man in jail Wednesday after he started making terroristic threats with a knife.

Lincoln Police say they were called to a residence in the 2200 Block of West Q street over the lunch hour Wednesday when a victim reported 28-year-old Jacob Schleichardt became violent.

The 22-year-old male victim and 27-year-old female victim said Schleichardt threatened to kill them with a knife and then began stabbing a cardboard box.

Schleichardt was arrested for child abuse, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.