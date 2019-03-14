Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats After Argument Over Housework

Schleichardt

An argument over housework landed a man in jail Wednesday after he started making terroristic threats with a knife.

Lincoln Police say they were called to a residence in the 2200 Block of West Q street over the lunch hour Wednesday when a victim reported 28-year-old Jacob Schleichardt became violent.

The 22-year-old male victim and 27-year-old female victim said Schleichardt threatened to kill them with a knife and then began stabbing a cardboard box.

Schleichardt was arrested for child abuse, terroristic threats, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

State Officials Give Updates On Nebraska’s Blizzard and Flooding Senate Votes to Terminate Trump’s National Emergency Border FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY: Residents From Near Schuyler To Ashland Impacted, LFR’s Water Rescue Team Deployed Flooding Hits Norfolk Hard, Evacuations Underway Man Armed with Drumsticks Attempts to Rob Lincoln Pizza Restaurant Winter Storm Lashes Nebraska