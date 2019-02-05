Man Arrested for Third-Offense DUI After Crashing into 42nd and ‘O’ Retaining Wall

A Lincoln man is in jail after celebrating the Super Bowl and then attempting to drive home — taking a traffic sign and a retaining wall with him.

Lincoln Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash near 42nd and ‘O’ streets just after 11 p.m. Sunday, to find that 30-year-old Nicholas Hergenrader had crashed his truck into a retaining wall. After being questioned by police, Hergenrader admitted to also running over a traffic sign at 25th and ‘O’ and left the scene.

Hergenrader was arrested for third-offense DUI among other misdemeanors.

READ MORE: Lincoln Man Arrested After Strangling Woman