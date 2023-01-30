Man Arrested For Unlawful Intrusion Following September Incident

Joseph Reyna (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 30)–Lincoln Police have arrested a 64-year-old man suspected to be the person seen peeking into a window of a Havelock area home back in late September.

Joseph Reyna was arrested early Monday morning in a traffic stop. He’s believed to be the one seen looking into a window of an occupied room at a home near 66th and Burlington back on the evening of September 30.

Police say Reyna was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation. He was taken into custody and lodged in jail for unlawful intrusion.

According to Nebraska State Statute 28-311.08, paragraph 1, It (unlawful intrusion) shall be unlawful for any person to knowingly intrude upon any other person without his or her consent in a place of solitude or seclusion. Violation of this subsection is a Class I misdemeanor.

Lincoln Police encourage anyone who observes what they believe to be suspicious behavior around their home, or the home of another, to contact the Lincoln Police Department. LPD can be reached for current or belated incidents at 402-441-6000, or if you would like to remain anonymous, Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.