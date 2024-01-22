Man Arrested For Weekend Disturbance in SE Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 22)–A 19-year-old Lincoln man was arrested over the weekend, following a disturbance in the area of 49th and Chiswick Drive in southeast Lincoln.

Lincoln Police Captain Todd Kocian says officers were called around 12:30am Saturday after neighbors reported seeing several people across the street and heard two loud bangs. Neighbors saw a person holding an automatic-style rifle and a laser shining from it, before hearing two to three more loud bangs.

Kocian said officers contacted several people and later determined it was a BB gun, but they also found two to three 9mm shell casings near the home. No damage was found. Camden Miller of Lincoln was arrested for maintaining a disorderly house and disturbing the peace.