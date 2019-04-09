Man Arrested in Officer-Involed Hit-and-Run

Lincoln Police provided an update on an officer-involved hit-and-run on April 3rd.

LPD says officers arrested 22-year-old Deanta Delarosa, who assaulted an officer while trying to flee arrest last Wednesday near 11th and New Hampshire.

Information Officer Angela Sands said Delarosa got into a car, drove over a lawn, hit another vehicle, and then drove toward police in attempt to hit an investigator. The officer received medical help after injuring his arm in the assault.

Officers received a tip Delarosa was back at the residence in the North Bottoms neighborhood last Friday. LPD arrested Delarosa for breaking parole, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and 2nd degree assault on a police officer.