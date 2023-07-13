Man Arrested While Trying To Escape From Task Force Members

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–A 28-year-old man tried to run from members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force on Wednesday night from a north Lincoln mobile home before he was stopped by one of the officers.

According to Lincoln Police, Kennith Smith was wanted in connection to an auto theft in Ashland and the task force arrived at a mobile home in the 3700 block of Cornhusker to do some follow up work. Police say Smith ran from the mobile home and tried to leave through a gate, when the officer grabbed his arm to prevent him from leaving.

Both Smith and the officer fell to the ground, with Smith suffering a small cut to his forehead. After being treated, Smith was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property and flee to avoid arrest.