Man Assaulted Early Monday Morning at Central Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–The investigation continues into an assault overnight at a central Lincoln home.

Police Lt. Brian Agnew tells KFOR News officers were called around 2:30am Monday to the area of 38th and “O” Street about a burglary in progress. They soon found out a man living there was assaulted and taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

“He was struck with a blunt object,” Lt. Agnew said. “Not sure if was actually weapon that was used to strike him in the face or if it was some other object.”

Lt. Agnew tells KFOR News the suspect is known to the victim. There is no ongoing threat to the public. If you know anything about this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.