Man Assaulted In Grocery Store Parking Lot

Lincoln, NE (October 4, 2021) On Sunday morning, just after 5 a.m., Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the parking lot of Super Saver at 2662 Cornhusker Hwy on a report of a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot, unresponsive, with head injuries. The officers rendered first aid including CPR until Lincoln Fire and Rescue units arrived and took over.
Officers spoke with witnesses who reported that the man had been assaulted by several people who then fled the area. The man was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators are still working to identify the victim at this time.
A Police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.