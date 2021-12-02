Man Assaulted, Robbed At Woman’s Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 2)–After meeting a woman at a downtown Lincoln bar Wednesday night, a man got more than he expected when he went to her north Lincoln apartment.
Lincoln Police say the 24 year old victim found a man in the apartment, who demanded money and assaulted him. The woman from the bar and the man in the apartment took money, jewelry and shoes. The victim ran away and call police, who responded to the area of the 3900 block of Cornhusker Highway.
The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.