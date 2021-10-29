Man Assaulted While Waiting To Make Purchase In The University Place Area

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 29)–Lincoln Police need your help in finding out who’s responsible for an assault Thursday about 8am in the area of 48th and Huntington. Officer Erin Spilker says officers found a 21-year-old man with head injuries.
“The man reported he had agreed to meet someone to purchase shoes at an unknown location,” Officer Spilker told reporters on Friday morning.
The unknown man assaulted the victim with some object. He was taken to a hospital with significant facial injuries, which are not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing and if you have information on this assault, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.