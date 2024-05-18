Man Barricaded In North Lincoln Home Surrenders Peacefully

LINCOLN—(KFOR May 18) Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the 3600 block of North 9th Street at around 5:20 Friday afternoon on reports of an assualt. Lincoln Police Lieutenant Brian Agnew told KFOR news the victim of the assault reported being assaulted by a resident of that address, who then barricaded himself inside the residence.

Due to some possible concerns of weapons, the Swat team was utilized and the man inside did eventually surrender peacefully.