Man Believed To Have Robbed Lincoln Bank Found In Kansas
Security camera footage from the bank has been released and LPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the subject. Photo courtesy of 1011 Now.
LINCOLN–(10/11 Now Dec. 16)–A man police believe robbed a Lincoln bank on Friday is being held in Kansas on a Lancaster County warrant for robbery as well as several other charges.
Nemaha County, Kansas officials said they arrested 42-year-old Cody George of Sioux Falls, South Dakota around 4 p.m. Friday after he was found slumped over in his car in Seneca, Kansas.
Lincoln Police said they found evidence of a bank robbery in his car, as cash was all over the vehicle.
Nemaha County said they also found George in possession of a controlled substance and an open container of alcohol.
George was arrested for possession of stolen property, transportation of an open container and possession of a controlled substance. Nemaha County officials said he’s also being held on a Lancaster County warrant for robbery and use of a weapon.
The man reportedly robbed Lincoln Federal Savings Bank of Friday, using a handgun to threaten a teller and shoving money in an empty Coors Light box.
Lincoln Police said investigators are in Kansas working on the case.