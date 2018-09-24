Man Breaks Into North Lincoln Home Thinking People Were After Him

A 29-year-old Lincoln man claimed he was being chased by several people, one of them with a gun, when he broke into a north Lincoln home early Monday, startling a family.

Police Officer Angela Sands says Ricardo Dorado, Jr. broke into the home in the 5200 block of North 14th Street barricading himself in an 8-year-old boy’s room around 3:30am.

Family members called police, after hearing the boy and Dorado both screaming. Sands says Dorado blocked the door with some furniture and tried breaking out windows in the bedroom to escape. Investigators Dorado got inside the house by breaking in through a door. He suffered some cuts while trying to break the windows in the bedroom.

Officers were able to get Dorado out of the bedroom and believe he was on methamphetamine at the time. He was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

The 8-year-old boy was not hurt. Other family members in the house were not harmed, either.