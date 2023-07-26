Man Cited After Gun “Inadvertently’ Fired Inside South Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 26)–A 29-year-old Lincoln man has been cited for discharging a gun inside the city limits, after his handgun was fired inadvertently fired into the ceiling at a south Lincoln apartment building.

It happened near 38th and Pine Lake Road shortly after 6:30am Monday, where investigators contacted Nathan Walter and his neighbors. Damage was found to the neighbors floor and a round was removed from their hallway ceiling.

The gun and ammo were collected as evidence. Walter was cited and released.

No one was hurt.