Man Cited After Trespassing at a Lincoln Middle School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 24)–Lincoln Police say a man got inside Irving Middle School off of 22nd and Van Dorn that created a stir just ahead of classes starting Monday morning, before he left and later crashed his car across the street.

Investigators say Irving staff contacted their school resource officer, who saw the suspect leave and get into his vehicle, hitting a parked car before driving away, crossing Van Dorn Street and hitting a fence at low speeds. Witnesses indicated that 20-year-old D’Angelo Wells was showing lethargic behavior and he may have been under the influence.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says 20-year-old D’Angelo Wells of Lincoln was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Wells was cited and released for trespassing, DUI, negligent driving, no seat belt and no proof of insurance.