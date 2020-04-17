Man Cited For Indecent Exposure, After Teens Caught Him On Video
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 17)–An indecent exposure reported in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, where Lincoln Police were told by two teenaged girls they were approached by a man in a red caravan.
Investigators say the 17-year-old and 18-year-old girls told them the man said something to them, but didn’t understand him when he drove by in the area of 3rd and Belmont. He apparently came back again, rolled down the window and exposed himself to them. Both girls called police and got video of him in the vehicle.
Police later contacted the owner of the caravan and found out it was the same man from the video. The 35-year-old Lincoln man was cited for indecent exposure.