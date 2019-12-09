UPDATE: Man Cited For Shots Fired Case In Central Lincoln
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 9)–KFOR News has learned that one person has been cited in connection to Sunday night’s shots fired call west of 56th and “O” Street.
According to Police Sgt. Angela Sands, were called around 9pm, after witnesses heard what they thought were gunshots. She says they pointed toward a gray pickup truck seen leaving the area.
“Officers stopped the pickup and contacted the driver, who was identified as 18-year-old Noah Knox,” Sands told KFOR News on Monday morning.
Knox, of Seward, had two guns that were found under the driver’s seat. He was cited for carrying a concealed weapon. Another truck may have been involved, but it hasn’t been found.
Original report Dec. 9 at 7:15am
Police are investigating a report of gun shots fired from a truck in central Lincoln on Sunday night, but thankfully no one was hurt and no damage was reported.
Captain Jake Dilsaver told KFOR News the shots were fired in the area of 53rd and “O” Street.
According to Dilsaver, witnesses reported seeing a blue, 1990s model Ford pickup truck heading westbound on “O” Street and seeing a passenger fire a gun several times out the passenger-side window.
Dilsaver says there are no other details on the description of the truck and will likely try to get surveillance video from nearby businesses to help in their investigation.