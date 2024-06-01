Man Convicted in August Manslaughter in Downtown Lincoln Sentenced on Friday

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–A 23-year-old Lincoln man and Army veteran, who was convicted of assaulting a 55-year-old man, who later died, after an incident last August in downtown Lincoln, was sentenced to 23-to-26 years in prison.

Angel Rodriguez Alvis received the sentence in Lancaster County Court on Friday.

He pled guilty to manslaughter, terroristic threats and abuse of a vulnerable adult in the death of 55-year-old James Baylor on August 27, 2023 at 13th and “P” Street. At the time, Alvis apparently was angry with Baylor for talking to two women he was with while they were at the intersection.