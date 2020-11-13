Man Dies After Gun Accidentally Goes Off And Fatally Injuring Him
Photo courtesy of Jeff Motz/KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 13)–Lincoln Police say a 21-year-old man recording a video of himself manipulating a handgun died after it accidentally fired. Officers were called to a home near Capitol Beach Lake just before midnight Wednesday to a report of a man not breathing, later identified as Ivan Messersmith. Investigators believed the shooting was accidental and not suicide after reviewing digital evidence and interviewing witnesses.